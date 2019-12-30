police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 1400 block of Reynolds Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Friday in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Friday in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Cruelty to animals was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of North College Street.

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday in the 100 block of Lee Road 55.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Saturday in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported Sunday.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported Sunday in the 1100 block of North Lake Drive.

>Thomas James Webb, 26, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jorwon Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.

>Cesar Domingo Velasquez, 19, of Opelika, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Michael Ryan Trimble, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and failure to appear (traffic).

>Christy May Barber was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>A 16-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1300 block of Harper Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Ronald Holmes, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle.

>Gabriel Gilliam, 22, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary and aggravated assault.

>Quinntis Scott, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and robbery.

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Chambers County Police Department

>Jamaal Bennett, 19, of Orrville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, pistol without a permit, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

>Richard Jones, 18, of Selma, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, pistol without a permit, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

>Devon Powell, 19, of Selma, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, pistol without a permit, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

>D’evium Cunningham, 18,of Selma, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, pistol without a permit, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

