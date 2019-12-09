Police lights

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.

>Roosevelt Sherrell, 54, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Lanett Police Department

>Kevin Christopher Payton, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1000 block of South First Avenue.

>First-degree burglary, discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling and third-degree domestic violence were reported in the 2300 block of 25th Avenue Southwest.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Wesley Alan Southerland, 39, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Sierra Nicole Clark, 38, of Brookhaven, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal mischief was reported on Prospect Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

