Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1900 block and 1200 block of South Uniroyal Road. 

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue. 

>A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Springhill Avenue. No injuries were reported. 

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3400 block of Dale Avenue. 

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1200 block of South Uniroyal Road. 

>Eliceo Bartolon Rodriguez, 42, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Terrance Darnell Fuller, 39, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Jose Uvaldo Ruiz Funes, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Jonathan Samuel Jones, 19, of Mountain Brook, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Wilber Christopher Ward, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 1400 block of Falls Crest Drive. 

>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported twice Wednesday in the 1800 block of Yarbrough Farms Boulevard. 

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of South College Street. 

>Theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 1200 block of Falls Crest Drive. 

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Thorpe Street. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Opelika Road. 

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 100 block of North College Street. 

>Third-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported Saturday in the 2200 block of North College Street. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported twice Saturday in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 900 block of West Thach Avenue. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 600 block of East Thach Avenue. 

>Burglary was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Perry Street. 

>John Peyton Morgan was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>An Auburn 35-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance. 

>Colt E. Miller was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>John Tyler Ernst was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Owen Reed Garner was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Amanda Nicole Shikoh, 19, of Tuscaloosa, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Jemall Oron Vinson was arrested and charged with public intoxication and fleeing/attempting to elude officer. 

>Olivia Leigh Eubanks was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Kelsey Cleveland Plemmons was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Rashawn Malik Lovelace was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Matthew E. Stewart was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>William Parker Ellis was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Brittany Nicole Sherfesse was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Jeffery Lance Wade was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Vishal Gohil was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Charles Kraft III was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Morgan Alexis Gleason was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Vinson Street, Loachapoka. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 374, Valley.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 461, Opelika. 

>First-degree burglar, third-degree assault and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 670, Auburn. 

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 598, Phenix City. 

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at Howie's Cafe, 9153 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station. 

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Vinson Street, Loachapoka. 

>Myrna Lou Gregory, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Valley Police Department

>Christ Cornelius McCullough, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

>Baraskious O’Vuntae Jabar Dowdell, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Michael Little, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Alexander Stevenson, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3300 block of Phillips Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in on Interstate 85 South.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>James Earl Cannon, 37, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments