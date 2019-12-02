Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1900 block and 1200 block of South Uniroyal Road.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.
>A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Springhill Avenue. No injuries were reported.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3400 block of Dale Avenue.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1200 block of South Uniroyal Road.
>Eliceo Bartolon Rodriguez, 42, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Terrance Darnell Fuller, 39, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Jose Uvaldo Ruiz Funes, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Jonathan Samuel Jones, 19, of Mountain Brook, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Wilber Christopher Ward, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 1400 block of Falls Crest Drive.
>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported twice Wednesday in the 1800 block of Yarbrough Farms Boulevard.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 1200 block of Falls Crest Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Thorpe Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Opelika Road.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 100 block of North College Street.
>Third-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported Saturday in the 2200 block of North College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported twice Saturday in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported Saturday in the 900 block of West Thach Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 600 block of East Thach Avenue.
>Burglary was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Perry Street.
>John Peyton Morgan was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>An Auburn 35-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance.
>Colt E. Miller was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>John Tyler Ernst was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Owen Reed Garner was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Amanda Nicole Shikoh, 19, of Tuscaloosa, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jemall Oron Vinson was arrested and charged with public intoxication and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
>Olivia Leigh Eubanks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kelsey Cleveland Plemmons was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Rashawn Malik Lovelace was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Matthew E. Stewart was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>William Parker Ellis was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Brittany Nicole Sherfesse was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jeffery Lance Wade was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Vishal Gohil was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Charles Kraft III was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Morgan Alexis Gleason was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Vinson Street, Loachapoka.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 374, Valley.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 461, Opelika.
>First-degree burglar, third-degree assault and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 670, Auburn.
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 598, Phenix City.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at Howie's Cafe, 9153 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station.
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Vinson Street, Loachapoka.
>Myrna Lou Gregory, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Valley Police Department
>Christ Cornelius McCullough, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
>Baraskious O’Vuntae Jabar Dowdell, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Michael Little, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Alexander Stevenson, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3300 block of Phillips Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in on Interstate 85 South.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>James Earl Cannon, 37, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
