Auburn Police Division
>Fourth-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle, 1600 block of Opelika Road.
>First-degree theft of property (phone scam), 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>First-degree theft of property, 800 block of Shell Toomer Parkway.
>First-degree rape (acquaintance/delayed) and first-degree sodomy (acquaintance/delayed), 3200 block of Mill Creek Road.
>Second-degree receiving stolen property, 2000 block of South College Street.
>Randall Keith Finley was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and discharging firearm in city.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property, 2400 block of Society Hill Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary were reported in the 2500 block of 47th Avenue Southwest.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>John Matthew Miller, 30, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with first-degree rape and sex abuse (child less than 12).
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.