Auburn Police Division

>Fourth-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle, 1600 block of Opelika Road. 

>First-degree theft of property (phone scam), 200 block of West Longleaf Drive. 

>First-degree theft of property, 800 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. 

>First-degree rape (acquaintance/delayed) and first-degree sodomy (acquaintance/delayed), 3200 block of Mill Creek Road. 

>Second-degree receiving stolen property, 2000 block of South College Street. 

>Randall Keith Finley was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and discharging firearm in city. 

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property, 2400 block of Society Hill Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary were reported in the 2500 block of 47th Avenue Southwest.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>John Matthew Miller, 30, of Valley, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging him with first-degree rape and sex abuse (child less than 12).

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

