Auburn Police Division
>Jonathan Lonnie-Chey Buck, 20, of Summerdale, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Quentevis Quintevis Phillips, 27, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Opelika Police Department
>Several incidents of fraudulent use of credit/debit cards and thefts occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2718 Enterprise Drive, and Target, 2640 Enterprise Drive. Police say the cards were stolen during the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.
Valley Police Department
>Jordan Lance Sturkie, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported on Old Providence Road.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.