Police lights

Auburn Police Division

Driving under the influence was reported in the 200 block of Carter Street.

Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Tacoma Drive.

Opelika Police Department

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of Randall Drive.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Lori Lane.

Chambers County Police Department

Sander Brooks, 59, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

