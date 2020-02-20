Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. 

>Vashea Marketta Hughes, 34, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for identity theft. 

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Creekwood Trail.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>Kaitlyn Joyce Haywood, 27, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Richard Cary Dean III, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

>Gerod Remond Renick, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>An Auburn 32-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

>An Auburn 27-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jacob Bryson Crutchfield, 27, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Cody Dewayne McManus, 32, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

