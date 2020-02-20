Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.
>Vashea Marketta Hughes, 34, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for identity theft.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Creekwood Trail.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Kaitlyn Joyce Haywood, 27, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Richard Cary Dean III, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
>Gerod Remond Renick, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>An Auburn 32-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
>An Auburn 27-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jacob Bryson Crutchfield, 27, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Cody Dewayne McManus, 32, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.