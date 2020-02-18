Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Monday in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Monday in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

>Discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless endangerment were reported Monday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive. 

>A Columbus, Georgia, 60-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking. 

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument occurred at Circle K, 1200 Columbus Parkway.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Raintree Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Breezeway, 213 South Eighth Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Daniel D. Reed, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and attempt to elude.

>Michael A. Parker, 43, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

