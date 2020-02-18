Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Monday in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Monday in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless endangerment were reported Monday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.
>A Columbus, Georgia, 60-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument occurred at Circle K, 1200 Columbus Parkway.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Raintree Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Breezeway, 213 South Eighth Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Daniel D. Reed, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and attempt to elude.
>Michael A. Parker, 43, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.