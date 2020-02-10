Auburn Police Division
>Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Friday in the 1600 block of South College Street.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 4000 block of Golf Club Drive.
>Burglary of a residence without force was reported Friday in the 1500 block of East University Drive.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 700 block of North Gay Street.
>Second-degree criminal tampering was reported Sunday in the 100 block of North College Street.
>Caspian Lamar Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Demond Terez Bailey, 37, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Hunter Allen Woodham was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Wesley Lane Cole was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Brandon Richard Morgan was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1700 block of Chewacala Road.
>Several unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and thefts occurred in the downtown area including one at Niffer’s, 917 S. Railroad Ave., and three at Ma Fia’s, 811 S. Railroad Ave. All incidents occurred between the evening hours of Saturday and the afternoon of Sunday.
>Two unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and thefts occurred in the 900 block of Town Lake Parkway.
>Danny Onae Floyd, 34, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Carnisha Samantha-Monique Tyson, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with three counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card and first-degree theft of property.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2900 block of 19th Place.
>A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Columbus Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
>Courtney Freshun Harris, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Ricky Meadows, 56, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 1400 block of South Seventh Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jonathan Larry Reeves, 42, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Amanda Marie Freeman, 37, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
