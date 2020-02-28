Auburn Police Division
>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Valley Police Department
>Zantavious Symonde Booker, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.
>Travis Demon Billingsley, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree domestic violence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Cordamione Decornez Cameron, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments for capital murder/robbery and capital murder/burglary.
>Tra-shaniq Lashay Burley, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments for capital murder/robbery and capital murder/burglary.
>Dustin James Short, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.