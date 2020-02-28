Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Valley Police Department

>Zantavious Symonde Booker, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.

>Travis Demon Billingsley, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree domestic violence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Cordamione Decornez Cameron, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments for capital murder/robbery and capital murder/burglary.

>Tra-shaniq Lashay Burley, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments for capital murder/robbery and capital murder/burglary.

>Dustin James Short, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

