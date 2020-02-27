Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1500 block of South College Street.

>Criminal mischief – damage to private property – was reported in the 1900 block of Sara Street.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.

>Theft of service was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.

>Theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cook Street.

>Austin Scott Goerisch was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Brandon Travis Collins was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Opelika Police Department

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 400 block of Avenue A.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.

>First-degree theft of property and five counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

