Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1500 block of South College Street.
>Criminal mischief – damage to private property – was reported in the 1900 block of Sara Street.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.
>Theft of service was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.
>Theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cook Street.
>Austin Scott Goerisch was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Brandon Travis Collins was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Opelika Police Department
>Burglary and theft occurred in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.
>First-degree theft of property and five counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.