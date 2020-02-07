Police lights

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 1800 block of 27th Street. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 6200 block of Fairfax Bypass. 

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 300 block of West Glenn Avenue.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Fear Car Wash, 1000 Frederick Ave. A van belonging to East Alabama Mental Health was stolen from the parking lot and subsequently recovered in the 1400 block of South Long Street.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Murf Mart, 1001 Frederick Ave. A car was stolen from the parking lot and subsequently recovered on North Antioch Circle.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

