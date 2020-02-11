Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Steven Ladarious Ricks, 28, of Loachapoka, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument. 

>An Opelika 27-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to appear (traffic). 

>An Auburn 50-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street. 

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 3100 block of 50th Court.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 7600 bock of School Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of North 14th Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Raymond Hakim Jami, of Indianapolis, Indiana, turned himself in at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. He has two outstanding grand jury indictments for third-degree theft of property and first-degree identity theft.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

