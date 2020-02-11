Auburn Police Division
>Steven Ladarious Ricks, 28, of Loachapoka, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
>An Opelika 27-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to appear (traffic).
>An Auburn 50-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 3100 block of 50th Court.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 7600 bock of School Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of North 14th Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Raymond Hakim Jami, of Indianapolis, Indiana, turned himself in at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. He has two outstanding grand jury indictments for third-degree theft of property and first-degree identity theft.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.