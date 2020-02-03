Auburn Police Division
>Theft form unlocked auto was reported Friday in the 400 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.
>Minor in possession of alcohol and sale of alcohol to underage person were reported Saturday in the 700 block of Opelika Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 900 block of East Magnolia Avenue.
>Theft of articles from unsecured auto was reported Sunday in the 600 block of North Gay Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.
>Jorwon Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>Christopher David Trujillo was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Tyler William Elkins was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Andrew Fredric Potter was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>William Dean Haygood was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>Jackson Stewart Labella, 22, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jefresia Monique Gary, 25, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required.
>Dione Justin Allen was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/attempting to elude officer and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).
>Aliceann Marie Harper was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>An unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 900 block of Geneva Street.
>Pamela Ann Pitts, 51, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Columbus Road.
>Korin Martinyous Rashaad Cox, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Alexis Arguello Little, 34, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Johnny Lanier Hall, 33, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of North 12th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jack Tracy Hill, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Steven B. Sanders, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with illegal purchase of Ephedrine.
>Thomas Conez Walker, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Lucious T. Cheeks, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Thomas Lee Craven, 49, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
