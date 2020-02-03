Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft form unlocked auto was reported Friday in the 400 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>Minor in possession of alcohol and sale of alcohol to underage person were reported Saturday in the 700 block of Opelika Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 900 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

>Theft of articles from unsecured auto was reported Sunday in the 600 block of North Gay Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.

>Jorwon Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.

>Christopher David Trujillo was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>Tyler William Elkins was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>Andrew Fredric Potter was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>William Dean Haygood was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

>Jackson Stewart Labella, 22, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jefresia Monique Gary, 25, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required.

>Dione Justin Allen was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

>An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/attempting to elude officer and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).

>Aliceann Marie Harper was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>An unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 900 block of Geneva Street.

>Pamela Ann Pitts, 51, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Columbus Road.

>Korin Martinyous Rashaad Cox, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Alexis Arguello Little, 34, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Johnny Lanier Hall, 33, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of North 12th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jack Tracy Hill, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Steven B. Sanders, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with illegal purchase of Ephedrine.

>Thomas Conez Walker, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Lucious T. Cheeks, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Thomas Lee Craven, 49, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

