Opelika Police Department
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Hudmon Construction, 1900 Industrial Blvd.
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument occurred at BBVA Bank, 315 S. Sixth St.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 6600 block of 23rd Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Crest Club Circle.
>First-degree theft of property and first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.
>Danielle Starr Cannon, 40, of Andalusia, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of South Phillips Road.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
