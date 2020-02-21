Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Hudmon Construction, 1900 Industrial Blvd.

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument occurred at BBVA Bank, 315 S. Sixth St.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 6600 block of 23rd Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Crest Club Circle.

>First-degree theft of property and first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.

>Danielle Starr Cannon, 40, of Andalusia, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of South Phillips Road.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

