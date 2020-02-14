Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of McCurry Lane.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Blackwood Court.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of West Farmville Road.
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Newvoski Trevon Postell, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
>John Douglas Yeager, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Miranda Lynn Bryant was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Opelika City Hall, 204 South Seventh Street.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of County Road 388.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.