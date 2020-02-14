Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of McCurry Lane. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Blackwood Court. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of West Farmville Road. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East Glenn Avenue. 

>Newvoski Trevon Postell, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

>John Douglas Yeager, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 

>Miranda Lynn Bryant was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Opelika City Hall, 204 South Seventh Street.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of County Road 388.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

