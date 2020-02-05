Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Samford Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 1900 block of Woodview Court.

>A Mobile 36-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

