Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Samford Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 1900 block of Woodview Court.
>A Mobile 36-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.