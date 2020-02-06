Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree assault was reported in the 4400 block of Lee Road 175, Salem.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 1000 block of Lee Road 208, Phenix City.
>Rickey Binder, 21, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
>Holden Reed Caswell, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined substance).
Opelika Police Department
>Marquez Demarious Whitfield, 21, of Opelika, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported on Dudleyville Road in Dadeville.
>Theft of property was reported on County Road 89 South in Camp Hill.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
