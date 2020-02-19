Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief, damage to private property, was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5200 block of 21st Avenue.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Brittany cook, of Sylacauga, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree assault.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
