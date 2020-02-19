Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Criminal mischief, damage to private property, was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5200 block of 21st Avenue.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Brittany cook, of Sylacauga, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree assault.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

