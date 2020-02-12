Auburn Police Division
>Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 300 block of Canton Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Sydney Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Jacoreyious Walker, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with failure to appear (first-degree rape).
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
