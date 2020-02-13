Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Cox Road.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of Kent Drive.
>Jerry Lewis Pulliam III, 19, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
>Matthew Steven McDougald, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Battery Source, 2151 Interstate Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Magic Nails, 3000 Pepperell Pkwy., Suite 9.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1700 block of First Avenue.
>Printis Maliki Williams, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and theft.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
>Tommy Tavonnta Summers, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Sixth Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
