Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and miscellaneous theft were reported Friday in the 500 block of Foster Street.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 400 block of Belmonte Drive.

>Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday in the 100 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Burglary of a residence with force was reported Sunday in the 1500 block of Lakewood Place.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of Granite Court.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Justin Blake Huckaby was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Regan Brooke Blevins was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Thomas Jackson Irwin, Jr., 26, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Richard Edward Speake was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Timothy Casyn Fuller, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Ayana Jabreena Seals was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Tyrese Leshawn McCreary, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Opelika Police Department

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 900 block of Williamson Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 400 block of South Eighth Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a theft occurred in the 400 block of North 16th Place.

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 300 block of Avenue D.

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 800 block of Geneva Street.

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Starr Street.

>A shooting into an unoccupied dwelling occurred in the 300 block of Pleasant Circle. No injuries were reported.

>Mario Santiago Cortes, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Michael Angelo Heard, 45, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Charles Randy Reese, 62, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4200 block of Phillips Road.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Brandyn Goggans, of Alexander City, was arrested on grand jury indictments for second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Mark A. Hodge, 51, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

>Latasha D. Anderson, 42, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>George T. Abney, 65, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under twelve years old, first-degree rape and sexual torture.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

