Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and miscellaneous theft were reported Friday in the 500 block of Foster Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 400 block of Belmonte Drive.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday in the 100 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Burglary of a residence with force was reported Sunday in the 1500 block of Lakewood Place.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of Granite Court.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Justin Blake Huckaby was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Regan Brooke Blevins was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Thomas Jackson Irwin, Jr., 26, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Richard Edward Speake was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Timothy Casyn Fuller, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ayana Jabreena Seals was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Tyrese Leshawn McCreary, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Opelika Police Department
>Burglary and theft occurred in the 900 block of Williamson Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 400 block of South Eighth Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a theft occurred in the 400 block of North 16th Place.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 300 block of Avenue D.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 800 block of Geneva Street.
>Burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Starr Street.
>A shooting into an unoccupied dwelling occurred in the 300 block of Pleasant Circle. No injuries were reported.
>Mario Santiago Cortes, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Michael Angelo Heard, 45, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Charles Randy Reese, 62, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4200 block of Phillips Road.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Brandyn Goggans, of Alexander City, was arrested on grand jury indictments for second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Mark A. Hodge, 51, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Latasha D. Anderson, 42, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>George T. Abney, 65, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under twelve years old, first-degree rape and sexual torture.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.