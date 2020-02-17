police lights
Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Friday in the 300 block of Webster Road.

>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Gatewood Drive.

>Theft of lost property ($1,500-2,500) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported Friday in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Forgery (checks) was reported Friday in the 1600 block of East University Drive.

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 100 block of East Glenn Avenue.

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>Theft of article from auto was reported Saturday in the 300 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>Theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Burglary of a residence without force was reported Sunday in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.

>Theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>Second-degree assault was reported Sunday in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>Kelsey Taylor Nuss was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Kendall Steven Nelson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Stephen Mitchell Fant was arrested and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

>Michael David Guyer, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Jollit Avenue.

>A burglary and criminal mischief occurred at First Freewill Baptist Church, 103 N. 19th St.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 100 block of South Ninth Street.

>Michael Edward Skanes, 52, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Joseph Emery Epps, 55, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Patricia Aldana, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Kenneth Ferrell, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of 22nd Street Southwest.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of South Fourth Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Whitesmill Road.

>Breaking into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reporter in the 1700 block of 29th Street.

>Pamela Nicole East, 36, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

