Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Friday in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Gatewood Drive.
>Theft of lost property ($1,500-2,500) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported Friday in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Forgery (checks) was reported Friday in the 1600 block of East University Drive.
>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 100 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Theft of article from auto was reported Saturday in the 300 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Burglary of a residence without force was reported Sunday in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
>Theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Second-degree assault was reported Sunday in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Kelsey Taylor Nuss was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kendall Steven Nelson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Stephen Mitchell Fant was arrested and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
>Michael David Guyer, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Jollit Avenue.
>A burglary and criminal mischief occurred at First Freewill Baptist Church, 103 N. 19th St.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 100 block of South Ninth Street.
>Michael Edward Skanes, 52, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Joseph Emery Epps, 55, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Patricia Aldana, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Kenneth Ferrell, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of 22nd Street Southwest.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of South Fourth Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Whitesmill Road.
>Breaking into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reporter in the 1700 block of 29th Street.
>Pamela Nicole East, 36, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
