Auburn Police Division
>Three counts of theft from an unlocked vehicle were reported in the 2500 block of Glenn Brooke Drive.
>Two counts of theft form an unlocked vehicle were reported in the 1500 block of Beam Court.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Lester Court.
Opelika Police Department
>Andrew Lewis Bryant, 18, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants for two counts of second-degree assault and one count of assault with bodily fluids.
>Amarion Markel Matthews, 17, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants for two counts of second-degree assault and one count of assault with bodily fluids.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at Local’s Bar & Grill, 5409 Summerville Rd., Suite 1, Phenix City.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 2214 Alabama Hwy. 169, Opelika.
>Third-degree burglary, harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 125 Lee Rd. 127, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2201, Smiths.
>Haylee Marie Murphy, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
>Dylan Michael Speed, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
>Amberly Dianne Mezick, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement office and five counts of failure to appear.
>Jimmy Junior Santiago, Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear.
>Brendon Leroy Haynes, 29, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Larry Jarome Camp, 43, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
>Santavis Demond Dowdell, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>John Curtis Franklin Beard, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
>Justin Javon Smith, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (combined substance).
>Ashley Michelle Sumner, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Oren David Saulters, 20, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Judson Mitchell Martin, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and operating vehicle with expired tag.
>Sha’quel Johann Brooks, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 388.
>Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5800 block of Highway 50.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft was reported by a resident of Carrolton, Georgia.
>Theft of property was reported by a business.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
