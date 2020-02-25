Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Three counts of theft from an unlocked vehicle were reported in the 2500 block of Glenn Brooke Drive.

>Two counts of theft form an unlocked vehicle were reported in the 1500 block of Beam Court.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Lester Court.

Opelika Police Department

>Andrew Lewis Bryant, 18, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants for two counts of second-degree assault and one count of assault with bodily fluids.

>Amarion Markel Matthews, 17, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants for two counts of second-degree assault and one count of assault with bodily fluids.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at Local’s Bar & Grill, 5409 Summerville Rd., Suite 1, Phenix City.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 2214 Alabama Hwy. 169, Opelika.

>Third-degree burglary, harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 125 Lee Rd. 127, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2201, Smiths.

>Haylee Marie Murphy, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

>Dylan Michael Speed, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

>Amberly Dianne Mezick, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement office and five counts of failure to appear.

>Jimmy Junior Santiago, Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear.

>Brendon Leroy Haynes, 29, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Larry Jarome Camp, 43, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

>Santavis Demond Dowdell, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>John Curtis Franklin Beard, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

>Justin Javon Smith, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (combined substance).

>Ashley Michelle Sumner, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Oren David Saulters, 20, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Judson Mitchell Martin, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and operating vehicle with expired tag.

>Sha’quel Johann Brooks, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 388.

>Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5800 block of Highway 50.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft was reported by a resident of Carrolton, Georgia.

>Theft of property was reported by a business.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

