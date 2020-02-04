Auburn Police Division
>Quindavis Deon Hines was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer and public intoxication.
>A Lanett 32-year-old was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
>Constance Abernathy Rosenblatt, 74, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and theft of service were reported in the 200 block of North College Street.
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 300 block of Donahue Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Second-degree sodomy (statuatory/acquaintance/delayed) was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of South Long Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue Southwest.
>Latavious Lamont Washington, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and public intoxication.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Criminal trespass was reported of Barrons Bridge Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
