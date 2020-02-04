Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Quindavis Deon Hines was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer and public intoxication.

>A Lanett 32-year-old was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

>Constance Abernathy Rosenblatt, 74, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and theft of service were reported in the 200 block of North College Street.

>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 300 block of Donahue Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Second-degree sodomy (statuatory/acquaintance/delayed) was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of South Long Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue Southwest.

>Latavious Lamont Washington, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and public intoxication.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal trespass was reported of Barrons Bridge Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments