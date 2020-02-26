Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Jack Hampton Drive.
>Jessie Scott Ginn was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 55-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and possession of a controlled substance.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument occurred at the intersection of Spring hill Avenue and Lindsey Court.
Lanett Police Department
>Eddie Lee Webb, 47, of Valley, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Jarmelia Kelley, of Alexander City, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment for willful abuse of a child.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
