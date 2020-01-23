Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1800 block of Lee Road 12.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Florence Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Hampton Inn, 3000 Capps Way.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Belle Circle.
>Maurice Edwards, Jr., 26, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of attempted unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of second-degree theft of property and one count of fourth-degree theft of property.
Valley Police Department
>A structure fire was reported in the 1400 block of Ben Brown Road.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jacky Wilson, 42, of Valley, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree criminal mischief.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
