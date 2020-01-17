Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Bentley Court.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of West Veterans Boulevard.
>An Auburn 39-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Savannah Reagan Wood was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at S&S Termite and Pest Control, 1406 Fitzpatrick Ave.
>A burglary and theft occurred at S&S Termite and Pest Control, 1406 Fitzpatrick Ave.
>Rockeila Jalise Boyd, 31, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 85 at Exit 79.
>Chante Danielle Johnson, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child and third-degree domestic violence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Peyton Lloyd Adams, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
