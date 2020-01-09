Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 400 block of Spring Hill Avenue. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Lowe's, 1701 Frederick Road. 

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Wright Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Dieondre’ Laquinton Hutchinson, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

>Thurbert Christopher Hall, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Austin J. Grant, 26, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

