Lee County Sheriff's Office
>First-degree robbery and second-degree assault were reported in Beulah.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Lee Road 207.
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported at 686 Lee Rd. 315, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 280, Smiths Station.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 280, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 280, Smiths.
>Jason Robert Burrell, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, identity theft, fourth-degree theft of property, seven counts of failure to appear, two counts of failure to pay and second-degree bail jumping.
>Tracy Lamar Lockhart, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Johnny Lewis Cochran, 52, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required.
>William Earl Daniels, 53, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Russell Calvin Slappey, 49, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Edward Lewis Turk, 34, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Edwin Esteban Morales, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Gurpreet Singh, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jerontavious Demond Flournoy, 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree criminal mischief and discharging firearm in city were reported Saturday in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 2500 block of Bent Creek Road.
>First-degree rape (acquaintance) was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Second-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Longview Court.
>First-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary were reported Saturday in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.
>Two counts of breaking and entering auto were reported Sunday in the 1600 block of East University Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway.
>Trevor Michael Crane was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Calvin Arnaz Reese, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and ignition interlock device violation.
>Jeremiah Takudzwa Kutsanzira was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Tanner Blake Wilson was arrested and charged with public intoxication and criminal littering.
>Harrison James Stanley, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
>Joseph Andrew Schultz was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Benjamin Frankline Mcalhany was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Zaire Jamani Oliver, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
>Brandon Alan Love, 34, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1800 block of Oak Bowery Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Dollar General, 2488 Pepperell Parkway.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of South Eighth Avenue.
>Third-degree burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of 22nd Street Southwest.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North Ninth Avenue.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jafmes Keith Bassett, 51, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
>Thomas Eugene Ussery, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Janice Michelle Ables, 44, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
>Chadrick Tyrone Cassiano, 51, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
