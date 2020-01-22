Auburn Police Division
>Unauthorized use of auto - no force was reported in the 4000 block of Beehive Road.
>First-degree criminal trespass, harassment and harassing communications were reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.
>Adrian Lamont King, 42, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred at Life Storage, 3951 Pepperell Pkwy.
Valley Police Department
>A Valley 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of lee Road 450, Phenix City.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3600 block of Lee Road 380, Valley.
>First-degree robbery was reported on an unknown dirt road in Loachapoka.
>Second-degree forgery was reported at South Eastern Recycle, 105 Lee Rd. 251, Salem.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 262, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 938, Smiths.
>Johnny Dale Ware, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and using false identity to obstruct justice.
>Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Glendalyn Danielle Johnson, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.
>Timothy Michael Shirley, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
>Duell L. Collins Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with terrorist threat.
>James Aubrey Horne, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
>Joseph Michael Smith, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear (third-degree assault).
>Shannon Gene Pickard, 43, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
>James Simon, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ginger Nicole Smith McConnell, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Taylor Layne Glover, 30, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
>Christopher Matthew Joyner, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ernest James Wade, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Brent Tyler Dicks, 32, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ricardo Argundis, 26, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
