Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Unauthorized use of auto - no force was reported in the 4000 block of Beehive Road. 

>First-degree criminal trespass, harassment and harassing communications were reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue. 

>Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53. 

>Adrian Lamont King, 42, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred at Life Storage, 3951 Pepperell Pkwy.

Valley Police Department

>A Valley 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of lee Road 450, Phenix City.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3600 block of Lee Road 380, Valley.

>First-degree robbery was reported on an unknown dirt road in Loachapoka.

>Second-degree forgery was reported at South Eastern Recycle, 105 Lee Rd. 251, Salem.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 262, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 938, Smiths.

>Johnny Dale Ware, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and using false identity to obstruct justice.

>Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Glendalyn Danielle Johnson, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.

>Timothy Michael Shirley, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

>Duell L. Collins Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with terrorist threat.

>James Aubrey Horne, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

>Joseph Michael Smith, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear (third-degree assault).

>Shannon Gene Pickard, 43, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

>James Simon, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Ginger Nicole Smith McConnell, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).

>Taylor Layne Glover, 30, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.

>Christopher Matthew Joyner, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Ernest James Wade, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Brent Tyler Dicks, 32, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Ricardo Argundis, 26, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Reports will be updated as they become available.

