Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 500 block of Village Circle.

>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road.

Valley Police Department

>Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

>A structure fire was reported in the 300 block of Trammell Avenue.

>Pamela Denise Heard, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with endangering of welfare of a child.

>Dejour Markeal Presley, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and willful abuse of a child.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

