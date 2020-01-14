Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 500 block of Village Circle.
>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road.
Valley Police Department
>Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
>A structure fire was reported in the 300 block of Trammell Avenue.
>Pamela Denise Heard, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with endangering of welfare of a child.
>Dejour Markeal Presley, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and willful abuse of a child.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
