Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Camp Auburn Road. 

>Criminal mischief (damage to pubic property) was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street. 

>Third-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Tetbury Court. 

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of 44th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Christopher Eugene Williams, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

