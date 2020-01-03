Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Camp Auburn Road.
>Criminal mischief (damage to pubic property) was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Third-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Tetbury Court.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of 44th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Christopher Eugene Williams, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
