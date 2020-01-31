Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief – damage to business property – was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of Jack Hampton Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary occurred in the 2200 block of Starr Street.
Valley Police Department
>Khloe Jane Watkins, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with distributing a private image with intent to harass.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>William D. Osborne, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
