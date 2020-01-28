Auburn Police Division
>Theft of services and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Center Place.
>Frederick Jamain Reese, 34, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of Lankford Street.
>A burglary occurred at Adam’s Pharmacy, 1961 First Avenue. Nothing was stolen.
Lanett Police Department
>Theft by deception and first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
