Auburn Police Division

>Theft of services and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Center Place. 

>Frederick Jamain Reese, 34, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing/attempting to elude officer. 

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of Lankford Street.

>A burglary occurred at Adam’s Pharmacy, 1961 First Avenue. Nothing was stolen.

Lanett Police Department

>Theft by deception and first-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

