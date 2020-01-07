Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Two counts of first-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Devall Drive.
>Theft from residence was reported in the 200 block of P.O. Davis Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at First United Methodist Church, 702 Avenue A.
>First-degree criminal possession of forged instrument occurred at Opelika Municipal Court, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.
>James Edwards, 50, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Timothy Beck, 31, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to elude law enforcement.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
