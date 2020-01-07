Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>Two counts of first-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Devall Drive.

>Theft from residence was reported in the 200 block of P.O. Davis Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at First United Methodist Church, 702 Avenue A.

>First-degree criminal possession of forged instrument occurred at Opelika Municipal Court, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

>James Edwards, 50, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Timothy Beck, 31, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to elude law enforcement.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

