Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from vehicle was reported Friday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>Fourth-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 300 block of Tullahoma Drive.

>Third-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree assault was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1000 block of Fairmont Lane.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 1900 block of Fairway Drive.

>Discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle was reported Sunday in the 1600 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>Christopher H. Mixon, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jane Marie Nagy, 39, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>William Edward Bibb, 46, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Hannah Nicole Lupo, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Lucy McConnell Williams, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Hayden Lynn Tapley, 19, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and failing to appear (traffic).

>Byron Ka’Shawn Ross, 25, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and firearms license required.

Valley Police Department

>Timothy Shane Childs, 40, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with installing an eavesdropping device.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Reginald Coleman, 36, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency, dependency, of need of supervision of child.

>Benjamin Strickland, 53, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and two counts of failure to appear.

>Mckeldric Shealey, 38, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless driving.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

