Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Tractor Supply Company, 2600 Pepperell Pkwy.
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Marathon, 1100 Columbus Pkwy.
.A burglary occurred in the 1500 block of Saugahatchee Lake Road.
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Grub Mart, 1803 Lafayette Pkwy.
>Octavia Santria Person, 32, of Tuskegee, was arrested on felony warrants for criminal possession of forged instrument and theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Cherry Drive.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>A business of Lovelady Road in Dadeville reported theft.
>Criminal trespass was reported on Madwind Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
