Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Tractor Supply Company, 2600 Pepperell Pkwy.

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Marathon, 1100 Columbus Pkwy.

.A burglary occurred in the 1500 block of Saugahatchee Lake Road.

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Grub Mart, 1803 Lafayette Pkwy.

>Octavia Santria Person, 32, of Tuskegee, was arrested on felony warrants for criminal possession of forged instrument and theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Cherry Drive.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>A business of Lovelady Road in Dadeville reported theft.

>Criminal trespass was reported on Madwind Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Recommended for you

Load comments