Auburn Police Division
>Adrian Lamont King, 42, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and obstructing justice using a false identity.
>A Watson, Louisiana, 19-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
>Tyler Chance Williams was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Parkway Farmer’s Market, 2108 First Ave.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.
>First-degree robbery occurred at Sandy’s Accessories, 3768 Pepperell Pkwy.
>Tarik Quentavious Preston, 23, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of property and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft of property.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Terry R. Folds, 29, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.