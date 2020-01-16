Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Adrian Lamont King, 42, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and obstructing justice using a false identity.

>A Watson, Louisiana, 19-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.

>Tyler Chance Williams was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Parkway Farmer’s Market, 2108 First Ave.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.

>First-degree robbery occurred at Sandy’s Accessories, 3768 Pepperell Pkwy.

>Tarik Quentavious Preston, 23, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of property and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft of property.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Terry R. Folds, 29, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.



