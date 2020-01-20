Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at TR Motors, 504 South Sixth Street.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.
>Tommie James Clark, 51, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Rebekah N. Irvin, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Cortio Zikitimo Marshall, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
