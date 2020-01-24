Auburn Police Division
>Sydney Nicole Slaughter, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Johnny Laprelle Cook, 30, of College Park, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of second-degree theft of property.
Valley Police Department
>Desi Renay Walker, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Michael Teel, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
