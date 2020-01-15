Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1300 block of Northgate Drive.

>A burglary and theft occurred at Thomas Pharmacy, 1713 Pepperell Parkway.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Holiday Inn Express, 1801 Capps Landing.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Hooper Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at O Town Auto Sales, 1418 Second Avenue.

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Truelane Alexzander Bailey, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lanett Police Department

>Patience Hornsby, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East 18th Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

