Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1300 block of Northgate Drive.
>A burglary and theft occurred at Thomas Pharmacy, 1713 Pepperell Parkway.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Holiday Inn Express, 1801 Capps Landing.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Hooper Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at O Town Auto Sales, 1418 Second Avenue.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Truelane Alexzander Bailey, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Lanett Police Department
>Patience Hornsby, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East 18th Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
