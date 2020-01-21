Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2700 block of Tara Court.

>Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Shopper Stop, 2225 Marvyn Pkwy.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Eighth Avenue.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>A structure fire was reported in the 300 block of Summerhill Road.

>Third-degree robbery and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Sportsplex Drive.

>Edward Thoms Mann, 51, of Morrow, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

