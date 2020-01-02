Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Lori Lane.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lori Lane.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the first block of Avenue A.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.
>Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive.
>Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South Street.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Belmonte Drive.
>Third-degree theft of property and second-degree forgery were reported in the 1600 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive.
>William David Batchelor, 55, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Logan Milton Johnson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Blake Steven Rothenstine was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ebony Danielle Harper, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Bobby Montez Minnifield was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Benton Cade McKeever was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Candice Sellers Barber, 34, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 500.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
>Kyllia F. Lovelace, 23, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Derrick Lofton Sturkie, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lanett Police Department
>Brandon Tyler Wright, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of North Gilmer Avenue.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Criminal mischief was reported on Impy Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
