Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Lori Lane. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lori Lane. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the first block of Avenue A. 

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue. 

>Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive. 

>Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South Street. 

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Belmonte Drive.

>Third-degree theft of property and second-degree forgery were reported in the 1600 block of South College Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive.

>William David Batchelor, 55, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Logan Milton Johnson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Blake Steven Rothenstine was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Ebony Danielle Harper, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Bobby Montez Minnifield was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Benton Cade McKeever was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Candice Sellers Barber, 34, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 500.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.

>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.

>Kyllia F. Lovelace, 23, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>Derrick Lofton Sturkie, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lanett Police Department

>Brandon Tyler Wright, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of North Gilmer Avenue.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal mischief was reported on Impy Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

