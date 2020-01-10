Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 100 block of East Magnolia Avenue.
>Endangering welfare of child was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>First-degree rape (acquaintance) was reported in the 600 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Jazaris Ahmaad Kellum, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
>Jabrion Nicole Batiste, 22, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Denny Garet Holloway was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred at Mi Poblanita Supermarket, 3708 Pepperell Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2900 block Birmingham Highway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Tiger 12 Theater, 1900 Capps Landing.
>First-degree robbery of an individual occurred at East Alabama Medical Center, 2000 Pepperell Parkway. There were no injuries reported and police have identified the suspect. Charges are pending in this case.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at Crestview Ball Park.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Kilpatrick McKinney, of Kellyton, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Devilyn Jumorris Keller, 19, of Talladega, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
