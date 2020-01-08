Auburn Police Division
>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 800 block of Foster Street.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1200 block of Felton Lane.
>John Newton Searcy was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3300 block of First Avenue.
>First-degree criminal mischief occurred at Tabb Textiles, 511 Pleasant Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred on Interstate-85 near exit 62.
>A burglary occurred in the 3500 block of West Point Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Crestview Lane.
>Kevin Lewis Watson, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of first-degree theft by deception.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>William Mitchell, 37, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and first-degree criminal trespass.
>Michael Dukes, 39, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
