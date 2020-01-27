Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Terrorist threat was reported at 1150 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 288, Smiths.
>Possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported in the 800 block of North Uniroyal Road, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported at 3243 AL Hwy. 169, Opelika.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 916, Phenix City.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 10 Lee Rd. 2078, Phenix City.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 520, Phenix City.
>Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Richard Lee Gilliam, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Darvel Janeiro Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Efrain Marina-Estrada, 33, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with second-degree sodomy.
Auburn Police Division
>Fourth-degree receiving stolen property and miscellaneous theft were reported Friday in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive.
>Second-degree burglary was reported Saturday in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road.
>An Auburn 18-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>A Shorter 46-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
>Michael Davon Walker, 30, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Michael Justin Mulliniks, 29, of Hogansville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jonathan Blake Tripp was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jermaine Hodge, 36, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Thaddeus Ceray Robinson was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol unlawfully.
>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Jorwon Johnson was arrested and charged with harassment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal littering.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1010 India Rd.
>A burglary occurred in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
>Justin Lawayne Brewer, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 50 block of Reservoir Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>Jessica Gutierrez, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of services and second-degree criminal tampering.
>James Roy Tingley, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported on Marin Landing in Dadeville.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jacob Lamar Jackson, 19, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
