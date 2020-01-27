Police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Terrorist threat was reported at 1150 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 288, Smiths. 

>Possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported in the 800 block of North Uniroyal Road, Opelika. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported at 3243 AL Hwy. 169, Opelika. 

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 916, Phenix City. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 10 Lee Rd. 2078, Phenix City.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 520, Phenix City.  

>Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Richard Lee Gilliam, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Darvel Janeiro Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Efrain Marina-Estrada, 33, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with second-degree sodomy. 

Auburn Police Division

>Fourth-degree receiving stolen property and miscellaneous theft were reported Friday in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive.

>Second-degree burglary was reported Saturday in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Sunday in the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road.

>An Auburn 18-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>A Shorter 46-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.

>Michael Davon Walker, 30, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Michael Justin Mulliniks, 29, of Hogansville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jonathan Blake Tripp was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Jermaine Hodge, 36, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Thaddeus Ceray Robinson was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol unlawfully.

>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Jorwon Johnson was arrested and charged with harassment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal littering.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1010 India Rd.

>A burglary occurred in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

>Justin Lawayne Brewer, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 50 block of Reservoir Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

>Jessica Gutierrez, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of services and second-degree criminal tampering.

>James Roy Tingley, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported on Marin Landing in Dadeville.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jacob Lamar Jackson, 19, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments