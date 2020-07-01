Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1200 block of Combs Avenue.
>Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Mall Boulevard.
>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment (simple assault) were reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1400 block of Opelika Road.
>Robert Gene McIntosh, 56, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Hamilton Place.
>Raighan Twana Lashea Stiggers, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with identity theft and first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1700 block of South Broad Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>A structure fire was reported in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Whitesmill Road.
>A vehicle fire was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.
>Third-degree burglary, breaking into a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Timmy Ballard, 44, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.