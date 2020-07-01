Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1200 block of Combs Avenue.

>Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South College Street.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Mall Boulevard.

>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment (simple assault) were reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1400 block of Opelika Road.

>Robert Gene McIntosh, 56, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Hamilton Place.

>Raighan Twana Lashea Stiggers, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with identity theft and first-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1700 block of South Broad Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>A structure fire was reported in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Whitesmill Road.

>A vehicle fire was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.

>Third-degree burglary, breaking into a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Timmy Ballard, 44, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

