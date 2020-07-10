Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4000 block of Grand National Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.

>Melissa Sue Bridges, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of second-degree bail jumping.

Lanett Police Department

>Indecent exposure was reported in the 800 block of South Eighth Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Lightsey Road.

>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Mullican Road.

