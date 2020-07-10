Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4000 block of Grand National Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
>Melissa Sue Bridges, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of second-degree bail jumping.
Lanett Police Department
>Indecent exposure was reported in the 800 block of South Eighth Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Lightsey Road.
>Theft of property was reported by a subject on Mullican Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.