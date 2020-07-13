Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.
>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.
>Kathryn Ruth Minor, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Deshaddix Lamonte Godfrey, 28, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
>Anthony Neil Smallwood, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.