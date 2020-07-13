Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.

>Kathryn Ruth Minor, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Deshaddix Lamonte Godfrey, 28, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

>Anthony Neil Smallwood, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

